PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,170 shares of company stock valued at $947,501. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
