PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,091,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,170 shares of company stock valued at $947,501. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.