Patrick Charles Evans Buys 50,000 Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,407,973 shares in the company, valued at C$1,670,588.36.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Global Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 100,000 shares of Pan Global Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

Pan Global Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE:PGZ opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$102.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.03 and a current ratio of 16.10. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.87.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources ( CVE:PGZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.