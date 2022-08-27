Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

