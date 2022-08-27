Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Ocwen Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ocwen Financial news, Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

