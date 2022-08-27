Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Ocwen Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ocwen Financial news, Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.