Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

NYSE:NUS opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $23,609,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,018 shares of company stock worth $5,597,862 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.