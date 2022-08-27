NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

