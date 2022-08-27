National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NA opened at C$89.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.34. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.38 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$30.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

