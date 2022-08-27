Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of DOOR opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Masonite International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Masonite International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

