Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 104500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

