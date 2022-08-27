Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 8,674 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,674 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

