King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.99, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

