King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

