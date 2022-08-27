King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.10 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

