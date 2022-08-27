King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $352.75 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

