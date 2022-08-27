King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.