King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 162.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.