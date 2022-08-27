King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,656 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

