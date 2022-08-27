KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $232.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nordson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

