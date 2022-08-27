Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

