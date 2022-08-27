Joseph Todisco Purchases 4,700 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Todisco bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,902.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CorMedix Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $3.73 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

CRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 3,051.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 664,473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,952,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 548,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorMedix

(Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

Featured Articles

