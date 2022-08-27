Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 756 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 196.6% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

