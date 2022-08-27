Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 460 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

