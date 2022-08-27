Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Gartner by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after acquiring an additional 268,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE IT opened at $294.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

