Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

