Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.23.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

