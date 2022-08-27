Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $623,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
ESGU stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
