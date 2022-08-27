Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $557,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,168 shares of company stock worth $18,709,692 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

CF stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

