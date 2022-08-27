Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $483,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

