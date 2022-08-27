Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.