John Sieckhaus Purchases 10,000 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) COO John Sieckhaus purchased 10,000 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.08 on Friday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. On average, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

