John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,140 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

Shares of BFI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

