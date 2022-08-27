Jason Katz Purchases 9,100 Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz bought 9,100 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $16,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,821.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Jason Katz bought 5,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Jason Katz bought 20,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

Paltalk Trading Up 1.7 %

Paltalk stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paltalk by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paltalk by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

Featured Articles

