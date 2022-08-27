Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,096,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LOCL opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Local Bounti Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Local Bounti by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

