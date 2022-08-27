Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $23,088.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $23,088.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 281,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,811,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.