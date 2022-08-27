Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 15,340.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total value of 15,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,190,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total value of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total value of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total value of 15,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 14,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.83, for a total value of 13,660.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.37, for a total value of 12,740.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.56, for a total value of 11,120.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 10,440.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.96, for a total value of 9,920.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 7.55 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 4.81 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a market cap of $239.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Backblaze by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

