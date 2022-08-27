Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $17,270.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.54 per share, with a total value of $17,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,136.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $36.02 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

