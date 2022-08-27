Insider Buying: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Purchases $15,540.88 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Loy bought 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,599.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Bertrand Loy bought 17,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,849.93.

On Thursday, August 18th, Bertrand Loy bought 1,151 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671.69.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 411,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $4,275,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $78,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

