Insider Buying: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Purchases $15,540.88 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Loy bought 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,599.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Bertrand Loy bought 17,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,849.93.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Bertrand Loy bought 1,151 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671.69.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of HBIO opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.48.
Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 411,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $4,275,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $78,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
