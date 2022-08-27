Insider Buying: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CFO Buys $19,305.00 in Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) CFO Karen Flores bought 6,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $19,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAN Stock Performance

GAN stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GAN by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 59.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About GAN

GAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

