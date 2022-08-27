Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Purchases $13,080.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,556.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

BSGM stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

