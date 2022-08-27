Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Purchases $13,080.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,556.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
BSGM stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.