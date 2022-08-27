Insider Buying: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Purchases $13,080.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,772,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,556.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

BSGM stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. On average, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

