Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.51) on Thursday. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.09.

In other Helios Towers news, insider Alison Baker bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($11,986.47).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

