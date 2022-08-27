Head to Head Analysis: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 7.75% 6.86% 0.94% Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Logiq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 1.37 -$93.59 million $0.06 18.34 Logiq $34.65 million 0.09 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cielo.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cielo and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cielo has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cielo beats Logiq on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

