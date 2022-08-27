Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

NYSE HAL opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

