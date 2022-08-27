GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 752.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

