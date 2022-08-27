Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after buying an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $389,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $389,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,598 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.