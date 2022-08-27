FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

