FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

