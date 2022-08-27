FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.43. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.83.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

