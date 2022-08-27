FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

OFC stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

