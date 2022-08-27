FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$56.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.37%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

