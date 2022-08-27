First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.47. 166,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 454,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

